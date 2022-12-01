The other US hedge fund quietly hiring for a new London office

Millennium has got a new London office in what was once KPMG's private members' club, but it's not the only US multistrategy hedge fund expanding in London. Walleye Capital, a multistrategy fund based in Minnesota, is also busy adding staff.

Walleye isn't as big as the mega-multistrategy funds. It has $4bn under management to Millennium's $58bn, but it's not tiny either. Initially, an options market maker, it runs options volatility strategies, fixed income relative value strategies and fundamental market neutral equities strategies. And having quietly opened a new London office in May 2022, it's been hiring.

We count at least five portfolio manager hires in the past few months, with many arriving in November.

Recent recruits include Craig Robinson, a one-time Credit Suisse rates trader who escaped to the buy-side in 2014 and joined this month from Tudor Capital Europe. There's also: Matt Gormley, who was once an equities trader at Deutsche Bank but who's been on the buyside since 2011 and who joined this month from Brabus Systematic Alpha; Rory Magrath, a former equities trader at Citi and Union Bancaire Privee, who arrived this month from Marble Bar Asset Management; Jonas Hoersch (once of DB) who joined from Millennium in October to run equities; and Ralph Courtney, who came in August from Marble Bar.

Walleye clearly likes to hire from the buyside instead of directly from banks, and seems to have hired a lot of men. More hiring is possible, particularly in technology. In the US, the fund relies heavily on data (partly provided by Deephaven.io, which spun out as an independent business six years ago). In the UK, it only has one technologist: Joe Sales, a systems administrator who also joined this month.

Photo: eFinancialCareers/Dall-e