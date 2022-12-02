Breaking down KKR’s 2022 class of MDs

One of the biggest and baddest private equity firms in town has announced a new class of MDs.

KKR, the firm in question, promoted 27 MDs this year, down from 42 in 2021. Our analysis suggests the average tenure of the 27 is around 6.5 years at KKR. 41% are in the Americas (with the majority in New York), 41% are in EMEA, and 19% in APAC.

KKR has $496bn in total assets under management. Executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles puts average pay for MDs at the biggest firms at $1.8m in America. It also puts the average cash compensation of a principal (a notch down in seniority) at a top PE firm like KKR at €526k in EMEA, although the power of carried interest takes the figure to €7m over five years.

Some of the new KKR MDs are relative newcomers to the firm – including Ana Brajovic, who joined from PE firm Bridgepoint, and Lindsay Trzaska, who joined from Alcentra, the asset manager. Both women joined KKR’s London office in April this year.

Others are KKR lifers – including Michael Gilleran and Sean Nelson, who joined the firm 16 and 12 years ago, respectively. They work in KKR’s Dublin and New York offices, respectively.

Others came from varied backgrounds – including Stavros Mercouris, who spent 3 years as a soldier, and Peter Williams, who joined KKR after 5 years as an attorney. They represent the firm’s New York and London offices, respectively.

The full list, as per KKR, is as follows:

Domenico AcriGarofalo – Real Estate Credit, New York

George Aitken – Private Equity, Sydney

Hans Arstad – Private Equity, Stockholm

Nicky Barker – Real Estate Equity, London

Eran Benichou – Finance, Tax and Accounting, Hong Kong

Ana Brajovic – Credit & Markets, London

Gearoid Casey – Credit & Markets, Dublin

Andrew Clerico – Client and Partner Group, Houston

Mai-Lan de Marcilly – Real Estate Equity, London

Patrick Devine – Technology Growth, London

Michael Gilleran – Finance, Tax and Accounting, Dublin

Changchun Hua – Global Macro & Asset Allocation, Balance Sheet and Risk, Beijing

Thomas Kim – Capstone, Houston

Sean McCorry – Client and Partner Group, New York

Stavros Mercouris – Private Equity, London

Ryan Miller – Infrastructure, London

Sean Nelson – Client and Partner Group, New York

Kristopher Novell – Global Macro & Asset Allocation, Balance Sheet and Risk, San Francisco

James Paquette – Credit & Markets, San Francisco

Andrew Peisch – Infrastructure, New York

Lindsay Trzaska – Credit & Markets, London

Cecilio Velasco – Infrastructure, New York

Peter Williams – Credit & Markets, New York

Yinyin Wu – Client and Partner Group, New York

Adal Zamudio – Capstone, London

Randolph Zhao – Real Estate Equity, Shanghai

Colin Zhou – Real Estate Equity, Sydney

