Morning Coffee: What senior bankers are really saying about 2023. The absolute amateurism of Sam Bankman-Fried

“How’s business looking?” It seems like an innocuous and friendly question, but toward the end of the year, managing directors at investment banks need to think carefully before answering, while they consider who might be asking. This is because the rounds of interviews that they traditionally conduct with the financial media in December (historically, with gargantuan and boozy lunches, more recently croissants in conference rooms and now, of course, over Zoom) are taking place at the same time as both the compensation committees and the budgeting process for next year.

The last thing that you want to be saying as your bonus is being set is that “this year was bad and next year will be just as bad”. That would communicate the message that there’s no demand for your services, no need to pay to retain you and that your team might be more likely to be targeted for headcount reduction than decent compensation.

Conversely, you need to be careful giving messages like “this year was terrible, but it’s just a temporary blip, next year will be fantastic”. Because what if it isn’t? If you allow yourself to be signed up to a revenue budget that reflects hope rather than common sense, you’ll be regretting it this time next year.

The savviest investment bankers know that the best message to give out at the end of a disappointing period is something along the lines of “admittedly, the last year was bad, but there are loads of deals waiting to be done, they’ll probably be in the second half rather than the first, but they could all come at any minute”. It keeps your perception of essential personnel, without committing you to any particular targets, and provides a solid basis for renegotiating targets at the half year if they look unachievable.

This is the approach wise bankers are taking. Tiina Lee at Deutsche Bank, for example, says “we don't expect the IPO market to rebound before the second half of next year”, while Charlie Jacobs at JPMorgan expects “a 'hockey stick' picture where we start the year more sluggish but momentum builds each quarter”. Brad Miller at UBS is a bit more optimistic for ECM, claiming that there’s a “strong and diversified backlog” of deals, and that late March and early April could “provide a good window”.

It's usually better to ignore the forecasts and look at what they’re saying about the actual market. The key to 2023 is that the industry is still dependent on financial sponsors, and that the private equity industry has two opposing forces acting on it. On the one hand, there's still a huge pile of “dry powder” in terms of funds that need to be invested, exits that need to be realised and generally deals to be done. On the other hand, without access to plentiful cheap debt, the economics don’t work so well. Michele Cousins at UBS has seen “a more stable market environment opening the window”, but Jim O’Neil at BoA says that “funding challenges are a real constraint”.

This is why bonuses are looking bad, but mass layoffs haven’t really hit – if debt investors get happy with the macro picture, things could get very busy very quickly, but until they do, the bankers are left sitting round trying to come up with financial engineering solutions to do leveraged finance without the leverage. Which leaves us with the uncomfortable sense that if you really want to know what kind of a year 2023 will be for bankers, you might need to ask Vladimir Putin.

Elsewhere, there are some celebrity endorsements you just don’t want, and the social media managers at Quickbooks presumably won’t be trying to go viral with the news that their accounting software was used by FTX International. John Ray, the lawyer appointed as CEO by the creditors’ committee, described the product as “a very nice tool, just not for a multibillion-dollar company”. Although Intuit did gain some customers when their software was shown as being used by the crooks in the TV series “Breaking Bad”, even expert users of the product have confirmed that it just can’t be used for mark-to-market or investment fund accounting.

It's something of a comedown to from Jane Street, famous for its incredibly difficult interviews and contributions to the OCAML programming language, to using something that’s widely regarded as “not having the sophisticated functions of Excel”. Surely at some point, a reputation for being a genius can’t persist forever in the face of the actual choices made?

Meanwhile …

In a challenging year for the overall market (and depending on whether you count bond placements and other issues) JPMorgan thinks it might be able to claim bragging rights for number one position in the Dealogic tables for Switzerland, pushing the home teams into second and third place. (Finews)

While the focus is on FTX, the European courts started placing a tombstone on another big trading scandal – Hanno Berger, the lawyer regarded as the inventor of the “Cum-Ex” tax fraud strategy, was sentenced to eight years. (Bloomberg)

Another 55 jobs are going at Berenberg in London; that’s roughly an eighth of the office, with the cuts focused on research and ECM (Financial News)

Equitas, the Italian boutique investment bank, continues to bring in bankers; after recruiting Alessandro Fustinoni from Rothschild, it has now hired Edoardo Schiavina from Lazard for its industrials team. (Reuters)

The redundancies at Credit Suisse in Mexico seem like they say more about the market than anything else – there hasn’t been a major IPO there for five years. (Bloomberg)

According to the Bank of England, the post-Brexit job moves are not a cause for concern. They’re in line with forecasts and are “based on proper regulatory concerns and not a kind of land grab” (Reuters)

It’s plausible and articulate, and people tend to get quite fond of it, even though it has a nasty habit of making things up when it doesn’t know the answer – the GPT-3 Chatbot has all the qualities necessary to be a successful summer intern. (WIRED)

Photo by Jenna Day on Unsplash