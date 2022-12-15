Credit Suisse ED on gardening leave wants to coach juniors

James Gray, a Credit Suisse ED based in London, is finding a more novel use for his gardening leave than reacquainting himself with the long-forgotten notion of “friends and family” – offering career coaching to young professionals.

Credit Suisse isn't commenting but Gray is understood to have resigned from his job as a salesman with Credit Suisse’s securitised products group this month, ahead of its sales to Apollo,

Gray looks well-equipped to offer careers advice. Before joining Credit Suisse in 2019, he worked for JPMorgan’s securitised products group for two years, and was part of Deutsche Bank’s asset-backed securities team for nearly seven years before that.

With only five places available to young professionals, you might want to hurry – spots seem to be going quicker than you can say “securitised product sales”. Or “asset-backed securities”. Here’s the link to sign up.

