Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialAn ex-Credit Suisse banker is offering coaching but you need to hurry.

Credit Suisse ED on gardening leave wants to coach juniors

by Zeno Toulon
8 hours ago
2 minute read
Credit Suisse ED on gardening leave wants to coach juniors

James Gray, a Credit Suisse ED based in London, is finding a more novel use for his gardening leave than reacquainting himself with the long-forgotten notion of “friends and family” – offering career coaching to young professionals.

Credit Suisse isn't commenting but Gray is understood to have resigned from his job as a salesman with Credit Suisse’s securitised products group this month, ahead of its sales to Apollo,

Gray looks well-equipped to offer careers advice. Before joining Credit Suisse in 2019, he worked for JPMorgan’s securitised products group for two years, and was part of Deutsche Bank’s asset-backed securities team for nearly seven years before that.

With only five places available to young professionals, you might want to hurry – spots seem to be going quicker than you can say “securitised product sales”. Or “asset-backed securities”. Here’s the link to sign up.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Trader / Portfolio Manager / 'Risk-Taker' - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
VP/Director Investment Banking
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Managing Director - Investor Relations
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Analyst, Associate and VP, TMT M&A - London
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Credit Suisse MDs picked-off by Apollo, but Mizuho is being mentioned

Credit Suisse MDs picked-off by Apollo, but Mizuho is being mentioned

BNP Paribas traders are not happy with their new job titles

BNP Paribas traders are not happy with their new job titles

Credit Suisse ED on gardening leave wants to coach juniors

Credit Suisse ED on gardening leave wants to coach juniors

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs’ bonus pain by rank and division. HSBC is reaching out to the insecurely employed

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs’ bonus pain by rank and division. HSBC is reaching out to the insecurely employed

How Singapore bankers learned to love money

How Singapore bankers learned to love money

Related articles

Credit Suisse MDs picked-off by Apollo, but Mizuho is being mentioned
Financial

Credit Suisse MDs picked-off by Apollo, but Mizuho is being mentioned

15 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
BNP Paribas traders are not happy with their new job titles
Financial

BNP Paribas traders are not happy with their new job titles

15 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
2
How Singapore bankers learned to love money
Financial

How Singapore bankers learned to love money

14 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
1
JPMorgan’s Christmas present to itself: Evercore bankers
Financial

JPMorgan’s Christmas present to itself: Evercore bankers

14 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
1