Citi favoured Hong Kong when it promoted its managing directors this year.

Hong Kong beat Singapore in Citi MD promotions

by David Rothnie
6 hours ago
Hong Kong beat Singapore in Citi MD promotions

Citi has promoted 42 bankers to managing director across the bank in the Asia Pacific region, with Hong Kong accounting for the biggest proportion of the total.

The bank promoted 13 Hong Kong-based bankers to the top rank, followed by Singapore with 10.  

More than half of those promoted work within the bank’s institutional clients group, which includes its global markets and banking capital markets and advisory (BCMA) businesses.

Within BCMA, Citi promoted five bankers to MD, one of one whom is Rishi Jalan, head of the bank’s Asia debt syndicate.  Jalan relocated to Singapore two years ago from Hong Kong, where he was previously co-head of Asia debt syndicate. He was promoted to director in 2018 after joining Citi in 2010 initially working in DCM origination in India.  Jalan was ranked top syndicate manager for two years running by Asset Benchmark Research.

Hong Kong-based Allan Hu and Scott Coulson were also promoted to MD in BCMA. Hu is a member of its China IBD team with a focus on energy and power, while Coulson is head of client strategy within the corporate and investment bank for APAC.

Within global markets, Citi promoted Singapore-based Akshay Saxena, who is head of FX options for APAC.

Here's the full list:

New Asia Pacific Managing Directors (effective January 1, 2023)

Name

Business

Countries / Jurisdictions

Allan Hu

BCMA

Hong Kong

Jack Groom

BCMA

Australia

Jatin Merchant

BCMA

India

Richard Jones

BCMA

Australia

Rishi Jalan

BCMA

Singapore

Scott Coulson

BCMA

Hong Kong

Ameya Sakhalkar

Citi Commercial Bank

India

Cho Hao Tseng

Citi Commercial Bank

Hong Kong

Grace Tse

Citi Global Wealth

Hong Kong

Ken Peng

Citi Global Wealth

Hong Kong

Shirley Pi

Citi Global Wealth

Hong Kong

Tina Cheng

Citi Global Wealth

Hong Kong

Akshay Saxena

Global Markets

Singapore

Amit Chhawchharia

Global Markets

Korea

Gigi Shen

Global Markets

Hong Kong

Peter Lee

Global Markets

Korea

Vijay Ramjothi

Global Markets

India

Caroline Chan

Securities Services

Hong Kong

Mayank Gupta

TTS

India

Mohit Baweja

TTS

Singapore

Rishi Luthria

TTS

Hong Kong

Vivian Cheng

TTS

Taiwan

Peter Mills

ICG Operations

Malaysia

Rohit Pushp

ICG Operations

Malaysia

Siew Pin Peh

ICG Operations

Singapore

Abhishek Kumar Sharma

ICG Technology

Singapore

Diptaneal Roy

ICG Technology

India

Jianyu Pan

ICG Technology

China

Prashan De Silva

ICG Technology

Singapore

Abhishek Seth

PBWM Technology

Singapore

Marcela Mihanovich

Human Resources

Singapore

Grace Lee

Legal

Hong Kong

Hyo-Yeon Yoon

Legal

Korea

Nilanjan Chakraborty

Risk Management

Korea

Nishith Parashar

Risk Management

India

Shreejesh Sukumaran Nair

Risk Management

Hong Kong

Ram Acharya

Legacy Franchise

Singapore

Shatadru Chakraborty

Legacy Franchise

India

Andrzej Wilk

Legacy Franchise

Poland

James Palmer

APAC R&C

Hong Kong

Rajarshi Chakraborty

India & South Asia CAO

India

Srini Venkataramani

APAC FCDO

Singapore

 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Royal Anwar on Unsplash

AUTHORDavid Rothnie Insider Comment
