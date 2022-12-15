Hong Kong beat Singapore in Citi MD promotions
Citi has promoted 42 bankers to managing director across the bank in the Asia Pacific region, with Hong Kong accounting for the biggest proportion of the total.
The bank promoted 13 Hong Kong-based bankers to the top rank, followed by Singapore with 10.
More than half of those promoted work within the bank’s institutional clients group, which includes its global markets and banking capital markets and advisory (BCMA) businesses.
Within BCMA, Citi promoted five bankers to MD, one of one whom is Rishi Jalan, head of the bank’s Asia debt syndicate. Jalan relocated to Singapore two years ago from Hong Kong, where he was previously co-head of Asia debt syndicate. He was promoted to director in 2018 after joining Citi in 2010 initially working in DCM origination in India. Jalan was ranked top syndicate manager for two years running by Asset Benchmark Research.
Hong Kong-based Allan Hu and Scott Coulson were also promoted to MD in BCMA. Hu is a member of its China IBD team with a focus on energy and power, while Coulson is head of client strategy within the corporate and investment bank for APAC.
Within global markets, Citi promoted Singapore-based Akshay Saxena, who is head of FX options for APAC.
New Asia Pacific Managing Directors (effective January 1, 2023)
|
Name
|
Business
|
Countries / Jurisdictions
|
Allan Hu
|
BCMA
|
Hong Kong
|
Jack Groom
|
BCMA
|
Australia
|
Jatin Merchant
|
BCMA
|
India
|
Richard Jones
|
BCMA
|
Australia
|
Rishi Jalan
|
BCMA
|
Singapore
|
Scott Coulson
|
BCMA
|
Hong Kong
|
Ameya Sakhalkar
|
Citi Commercial Bank
|
India
|
Cho Hao Tseng
|
Citi Commercial Bank
|
Hong Kong
|
Grace Tse
|
Citi Global Wealth
|
Hong Kong
|
Ken Peng
|
Citi Global Wealth
|
Hong Kong
|
Shirley Pi
|
Citi Global Wealth
|
Hong Kong
|
Tina Cheng
|
Citi Global Wealth
|
Hong Kong
|
Akshay Saxena
|
Global Markets
|
Singapore
|
Amit Chhawchharia
|
Global Markets
|
Korea
|
Gigi Shen
|
Global Markets
|
Hong Kong
|
Peter Lee
|
Global Markets
|
Korea
|
Vijay Ramjothi
|
Global Markets
|
India
|
Caroline Chan
|
Securities Services
|
Hong Kong
|
Mayank Gupta
|
TTS
|
India
|
Mohit Baweja
|
TTS
|
Singapore
|
Rishi Luthria
|
TTS
|
Hong Kong
|
Vivian Cheng
|
TTS
|
Taiwan
|
Peter Mills
|
ICG Operations
|
Malaysia
|
Rohit Pushp
|
ICG Operations
|
Malaysia
|
Siew Pin Peh
|
ICG Operations
|
Singapore
|
Abhishek Kumar Sharma
|
ICG Technology
|
Singapore
|
Diptaneal Roy
|
ICG Technology
|
India
|
Jianyu Pan
|
ICG Technology
|
China
|
Prashan De Silva
|
ICG Technology
|
Singapore
|
Abhishek Seth
|
PBWM Technology
|
Singapore
|
Marcela Mihanovich
|
Human Resources
|
Singapore
|
Grace Lee
|
Legal
|
Hong Kong
|
Hyo-Yeon Yoon
|
Legal
|
Korea
|
Nilanjan Chakraborty
|
Risk Management
|
Korea
|
Nishith Parashar
|
Risk Management
|
India
|
Shreejesh Sukumaran Nair
|
Risk Management
|
Hong Kong
|
Ram Acharya
|
Legacy Franchise
|
Singapore
|
Shatadru Chakraborty
|
Legacy Franchise
|
India
|
Andrzej Wilk
|
Legacy Franchise
|
Poland
|
James Palmer
|
APAC R&C
|
Hong Kong
|
Rajarshi Chakraborty
|
India & South Asia CAO
|
India
|
Srini Venkataramani
|
APAC FCDO
|
Singapore
