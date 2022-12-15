Hong Kong beat Singapore in Citi MD promotions

Citi has promoted 42 bankers to managing director across the bank in the Asia Pacific region, with Hong Kong accounting for the biggest proportion of the total.

The bank promoted 13 Hong Kong-based bankers to the top rank, followed by Singapore with 10.

More than half of those promoted work within the bank’s institutional clients group, which includes its global markets and banking capital markets and advisory (BCMA) businesses.

Within BCMA, Citi promoted five bankers to MD, one of one whom is Rishi Jalan, head of the bank’s Asia debt syndicate. Jalan relocated to Singapore two years ago from Hong Kong, where he was previously co-head of Asia debt syndicate. He was promoted to director in 2018 after joining Citi in 2010 initially working in DCM origination in India. Jalan was ranked top syndicate manager for two years running by Asset Benchmark Research.

Hong Kong-based Allan Hu and Scott Coulson were also promoted to MD in BCMA. Hu is a member of its China IBD team with a focus on energy and power, while Coulson is head of client strategy within the corporate and investment bank for APAC.

Within global markets, Citi promoted Singapore-based Akshay Saxena, who is head of FX options for APAC.

Here's the full list:

New Asia Pacific Managing Directors (effective January 1, 2023)

Name Business Countries / Jurisdictions Allan Hu BCMA Hong Kong Jack Groom BCMA Australia Jatin Merchant BCMA India Richard Jones BCMA Australia Rishi Jalan BCMA Singapore Scott Coulson BCMA Hong Kong Ameya Sakhalkar Citi Commercial Bank India Cho Hao Tseng Citi Commercial Bank Hong Kong Grace Tse Citi Global Wealth Hong Kong Ken Peng Citi Global Wealth Hong Kong Shirley Pi Citi Global Wealth Hong Kong Tina Cheng Citi Global Wealth Hong Kong Akshay Saxena Global Markets Singapore Amit Chhawchharia Global Markets Korea Gigi Shen Global Markets Hong Kong Peter Lee Global Markets Korea Vijay Ramjothi Global Markets India Caroline Chan Securities Services Hong Kong Mayank Gupta TTS India Mohit Baweja TTS Singapore Rishi Luthria TTS Hong Kong Vivian Cheng TTS Taiwan Peter Mills ICG Operations Malaysia Rohit Pushp ICG Operations Malaysia Siew Pin Peh ICG Operations Singapore Abhishek Kumar Sharma ICG Technology Singapore Diptaneal Roy ICG Technology India Jianyu Pan ICG Technology China Prashan De Silva ICG Technology Singapore Abhishek Seth PBWM Technology Singapore Marcela Mihanovich Human Resources Singapore Grace Lee Legal Hong Kong Hyo-Yeon Yoon Legal Korea Nilanjan Chakraborty Risk Management Korea Nishith Parashar Risk Management India Shreejesh Sukumaran Nair Risk Management Hong Kong Ram Acharya Legacy Franchise Singapore Shatadru Chakraborty Legacy Franchise India Andrzej Wilk Legacy Franchise Poland James Palmer APAC R&C Hong Kong Rajarshi Chakraborty India & South Asia CAO India Srini Venkataramani APAC FCDO Singapore

