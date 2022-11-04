JPMorgan swiped a Deutsche Bank MD in Frankfurt

JPMorgan’s plan to increase its German workforce by over 25% in 2022 has claimed a big scalp, with Tilmann Dengler joining the firm from Deutsche Bank.

Dengler comes to JPMorgan as MD of corporate and eCommerce sales in the German-speaking (DACH) and Nordic countries.

He spent 14 years at DB and was an MD and head of cash sales in the DACH region.

Bloomberg reported in March that JPMorgan’s expansion in Germany – focused on its Frankfurt headquarters – will bring its headcount in the country to 700, an increase of 25% this year.

JPMorgan's other recent recruits in Germany include Tim Oliver Cornelius, previously of HSBC in London, who moved to Frankfurt in September to become an executive director at the US bank.

JPMorgan’s senior country officer for Germany – Stefan Povaly – told Bloomberg that the bank was hiring in the asset management, private banking, commercial banking, and investment banking sectors. Reuters reported in May that JPMorgan was targeting the Mittelstand and that Bernhard Brinker, the head of corporate client banking who joined from Unicredit in 2019 had doubled his staff from 15 to 20 people.

Photo: eFinancialCareers/Dall-e