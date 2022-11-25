Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on FacebookCopy link
FinancialThey heard "Lets talk turkey" and took it figuratively.

Job fears blight bankers' most restful Thanksgiving for years

by Alex McMurray
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Job fears blight bankers' most restful Thanksgiving for years

The cold months are hard approaching, and they're looking unusually frozen for many investment bankers. For most people in the United States, this weekend is a welcome one, an opportunity to rest before the busy period ahead. America's bankers on the other hand, may be inclined to keep themselves busy.

It’s been a very quiet year. Financial analytics firm Dealogic says equity capital markets activity was down 81% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022 in America, more than any other market. M&A revenues were down 21%. 

Despite the lack of deals, headhunter Meredith Fiedler Dennes at the Harrison Rush Group therefore suspects that people in banking “will be working on pitches over Thanksgiving.” People are worried about their jobs.

Not without reason. Credit Suisse is cutting 2,700 jobs globally before Christmas as part of its restructuring efforts. Barclays has been trimming juniors. So has Goldman Sachs. 

Some people are still being compelled to work, too. There are “hardos that actually enjoy working on Thanksgiving,” on Wall Street Oasis. There are also hardos who don't enjoy it, but feel they must to preserve their jobs.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for financial services and technology jobs in Hong Kong. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on FacebookCopy link
Cancel

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Fourier Ltd
C++ Quant Developer/Engineer/Programmer – HFT
Fourier Ltd
Chicago, USA
Fourier Ltd
C++/Java Front Office Trading Team Developer – Fixed Income – Buy-Side
Fourier Ltd
New York, USA
Fourier Ltd
High-Throughput C++ Developer
Fourier Ltd
New York, USA
Fourier Ltd
C++ Quant Developer/Engineer/Programmer – HFT
Fourier Ltd
New York, USA
Selby Jennings Technology
Senior Rust Engineer - DeFi
Selby Jennings Technology
Manhattan, USA
Marlin Selection
Risk Analyst - Global Macro
Marlin Selection
New York, USA
Top Articles
Credit Suisse now cutting people it hired from JPMorgan in July

Credit Suisse now cutting people it hired from JPMorgan in July

Job fears blight bankers' most restful Thanksgiving for years

Job fears blight bankers' most restful Thanksgiving for years

The trader who had it all, and lost it all

The trader who had it all, and lost it all

Senior rates trader resurfaces after long rest

Senior rates trader resurfaces after long rest

Standard Chartered: $3.6m top job might not go to a banker

Standard Chartered: $3.6m top job might not go to a banker

Related articles

Researchers in banks could make $100k more in hedge funds
Pay
Researchers in banks could make $100k more in hedge funds
24 Nov 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Credit Suisse now cutting people it hired from JPMorgan in July
Financial
Credit Suisse now cutting people it hired from JPMorgan in July
25 Nov 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The trader who had it all, and lost it all
Financial
The trader who had it all, and lost it all
25 Nov 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
3
Senior rates trader resurfaces after long rest
Financial
Senior rates trader resurfaces after long rest
25 Nov 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
1