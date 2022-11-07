United Fintech hires Barclays director to expand in Singapore

United Fintech, the investment firm, has hired Cameron Booth to build out its APAC presence.

Booth joins from Barclays, where he was the head of e-FICC Sales in Asia ex-Japan, based in Singapore. He spent 16 years at the firm in a variety of positions in Asia-Pacific and Europe, selling forex and fixed income.

United Fintech is a London-based firm that acts as a private equity firm, acquiring and scaling up fintechs. United Fintech was founded in 2020 by Christian Frahm, a former Bloomberg and Saxo Bank salesperson. It told us last year that it had “thousands” for its job openings.

Fintech as an industry has faced a minor reckoning recently, with major firms such as Stripe and Chime laying off huge numbers of employees – 14% for Stripe and 12% for Chime, the equivalent of 1,100 and 160 people, respectively.

United Fintech’s stable includes NetDania, a London-based company that streams forex prices, TTMzero, a Berlin-based RegTech (Regulatory Technology) firm, and FairXchange, a London-based data science firm focused on Forex markets.

The only non-European member of their portfolio so far is Athena Systems, a NY-based firm that develops and supports the Spark platform for asset managers.

