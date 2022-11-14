The ex-JPMorgan VP who says young bankers just need love

Wais Achikzad is on a mission. The former VP in JPMorgan's prime broking business has left banking altogether and is doing something different: he wants to infuse banking with love.

"My mission is to change the industry," says Achikzad. "Financial services has historically been an industry where emotional intelligence is a non-starter."

Achikzad began his banking career in client services at Morgan Stanley in 2004. He spent 14 years at JPMorgan, where he worked in hedge fund client services and managed a team of seven people. In 2021, he went back to Morgan Stanley as a talent manager, before leaving again just 10 months later.

During his time in banking, Achikzad worked with young people at the start of their careers. He tells us that today's entry-level financial professionals are very different to yesterday's. "Younger people today are fragile," he says. "They're more sensitive and they have more needs. I inherited a team of people in their 20s and I had to tap into their psyches and connect with them at a deeper level. My strategy has always been to get to know people based on their mental make-up."

Achikzad has founded Xen Culture Solutions, a company to train people in financial services and beyond in the art of authentic leadership. His intention is to propagate a human-centric leadership program developed by Mohammad Anwar, author of the book "Love as a Business Strategy."

It's early days for Achikzad's new company, but his time in banking provides examples of the success of his approach. In one team, for example, he encountered someone who had been an associate for two decades. The associate was exceptional at doing the job and was a key repository of knowledge for the team, but because he had a stutter and never spoke up for himself or presented his work, he wasn't promoted. "People had been taking advantage of him and taking credit for work he had done," says Achikzad. "I took him aside and said that he deserved to be a manager and that I would ensure that he was promoted and he cried like I have never seen a grown man cry."

It's a question of managing people differently, says Achikzad. Too often, people in banking are managing teams for their own gain. "But if you use love as a business strategy, if you treat people with compassion, it changes everything."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)