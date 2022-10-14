How to recruit and retain Gen Z talent in financial services

Financial services firms are battling to hire Gen Z job seekers in the face of strong competition from other industries.

How can employers reshape their hiring strategies to attract candidates from this diverse and tech-savvy generation? And how can they engage Gen Z employees and grow their careers over the longer term?

To help answer these questions, eFinancialCareers is running a webinar involving three expert panellists, each with their own perspective on what it really takes to attract young people into financial services jobs.

Register for the webinar today to hear unique solutions to the challenges of Gen Z hiring from: Kathleen Schaum, Executive Director, University Talent Acquisition, KPMG; Naimish Shah, Global Head of Fixed Income Risk Modelling, HSBC; and Jasmine Briggs-Rogers, Senior Director, Career Services, Berkeley College.

By joining our Gen Z webinar you will learn about:

The new challenges faced by financial institutions when competing for young candidates.

Why employers need to make their Gen Z recruitment processes more inclusive.

How to use new hiring channels to reach the new generation.

What makes Gen Z employees stay engaged with their jobs.

Sign up for the webinar in your time zone: