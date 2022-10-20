Bad news for the 25-year-old hedge fund quants on $600k

It's not easy being a hedge fund quant. After Matt Greenwood, the chief innovation officer of Two Sigma, the New York-based hedge fund, said a few weeks ago that mid-ranking quants are in a slough of despair, a New York recruiter says hedge fund quants on $600k probably need to prepare for a pay cut.

"There’s a reason your base salary is $200k when you earn, say, $600k total per year," says Peter Wagner at search firm Affinity North in his latest newsletter. "Compensation structures allow firms to adjust salaries down when the market warrants it. The toppy money of the past couple of years has come off the table..."

That's bad news for the young hedge fund quants who've got used to earning enormous money. Salaries may remain at $200k, says Wagner. The $400k bonuses could prove transient.

Wagner says recent pay rises for hedge fund quants were “unusual” and “unsustainable”, and fanned by a rising stock market, increased venture capital, record bank earnings and a resurgence of hedge funds. This all coincided with an uptick in tech hiring following Covid.

Now, however, Wagner says those factors are coming off the boil, and 20-somethings in finance are therefore having to moderate their expectations. "I had a number of conversations with individuals in their mid-20’s telling me that if I had anything that was 7 figures, we could talk," said Wagner. "Those conversations have changed."

How much should hedge fund quants expect to earn now? The answer is still quite a handsome amount. While Wagner says pay is moderating, a recent report by recruitment firm Selby Jennings suggests things are still pretty fine. PhD graduates going into hedge funds and trading firms can command salaries of $175k-$325k, says Selby Jennings. Total compensation is anything from $300k-$750k. If Wagner's right, it could soon be closer to the bottom of that band.

