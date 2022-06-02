The Hong Kong investment bankers still heading off to crypto firms

It’s often said there is no fixed career path for getting into crypto, but more people are joining and launching start-ups after coming from an investment banking background.

Former HSBC traders Kurtis Wong and Andrew Lam have co-founded Hong Kong based Trofi Group, which provides wealth management products to users of crypto-currencies.

According to LinkedIn, Wong, is chief product officer who joined Trofi last month, although the firm was founded last July

Prior to joining Trofi, Wong spent 11 years at J.P. Morgan in Hong Kong, latterly as an executive director and derivatives specialist covering ultra-high-net-worth clients and family offices. He started his banking career in 2007 as a FX forward trader at HSBC. He studied computer science at the University of Hong Kong.

Lam also began his career as an options trader at HSBC , before spending six years as a portfolio manager at BEX Capital in Hong Kong

Corporate financiers are also making the switch to crypto firms. Jason Chung, a former managing director and mergers and acquisitions banker at Nomura in Hong Kong, has joined Riot Blockchain as head of corporate development.

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been hoovering up talent from investment banks for its internal M&A team. Last year Min Li, who previously worked in client coverage in the global markets division at Goldman Sachs, joined Binance in Hong Kong as an executive director of global partnerships in M&A.

Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash