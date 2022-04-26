"I'm an engineer. I want to become an algo developer in finance"

I am a mechanical engineer. I have been doing this job for 17 years and I would now like to move into a developer job in the financial services industry. How viable is this?

In my current role I design mechanical equipment and software for infrastructure like wind turbines. It's a job I enjoy, but my real passion has become financial markets.

In my spare time, I write algorithms for automated futures trading and study financial markets mechanics. I spend a lot of time looking at real time orders and familiarizing myself with concepts like iceberg orders and stop-loss orders. I'm a quick learner.

I have a mathematics and statistics background and I can program in C, Python and Matlab. I'm competent at data analysis and can quickly create solutions - it's something I do all the time in my engineering job.

What are my chances of moving into finance? I applied for financial services jobs five years ago, but I had very little success at the time. Have things changed? As an engineer, I have managed teams of between 10 and 60 people. I am very willing to start as a junior team member in the financial services industry.

