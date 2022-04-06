eFinancialCareers virtual event connects employers with female technologists in SG and HK

Competition for technology talent in Asia remains fierce in 2022 as financial institutions compete with each other and with firms outside their sector to source the best candidates. Employers are also trying to make their tech workforces more diverse – including by hiring more women – in order to combat skills shortages, inject new ideas into their businesses, and better reflect their customer bases.

Improving gender diversity in technology is not straightforward, however, because women have historically been underrepresented in the space. The eFinancialCareers Virtual Careers Event, SG & HK Women in Tech, held on March 15, helped employers address this challenge.

It allowed recruitment representatives of leading firms in the financial services sector – including Bloomberg, Citi, GIC, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of Singapore – to chat online with female technology professionals, and bring them forward for interviewing, pipelining, or screening.

The event allowed employers to reach female tech professionals working in a range of sought-after job sectors, including Cyber Security, Data Science, and Development/Programming.

A full version of this report, including details of employer panel discussions, can be found here.