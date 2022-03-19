How to formulate and negotiate pay in finance and tech: 7 tips for recruiters

As recently as 2020, at the height of the pandemic, candidates for jobs in the financial services sector didn’t have much leverage when negotiating their base salaries. That all changed in 2021 as the great resignation began and recruitment by financial institutions rebounded – putting candidates in the box seat again when it comes to pay.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties, pay inflation is likely to remain a big concern for employers in the finance sector in 2022. With pay pressures so intense, it’s becoming more difficult for recruiters to balance the compensation expectations of hiring managers and candidates.

If you’re recruiting new staff in the finance sector, a new report from eFinancialCareers contains seven key tips on how to effectively formulate salaries for new vacancies, and approach salary negotiations with candidates.

Download the report now.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash