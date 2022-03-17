How does Asia Pac banking pay compare? Complete our survey

Now that most banks have announced their bonuses for 2021, we're looking at what compensation was really across jobs, banks and regions like last year. In the first of a series of regional salary and bonus surveys, we're asking our APAC readers to share their pay data with us.

All you need to do is to click on the link below. People who complete the survey will be entered for a draw to win an Apple Watch. We'll be publishing the survey results in a few months' time.

You can still download our pre-Christmas salary and bonus survey here. As a reminder, it showed that in areas like sales and trading, APAC pay can be even higher than elsewhere.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Let top recruiters come to you.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Patrick on Unsplash