Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citi join the rush for digital assets developers

It's no longer just crypto firms chasing developers with expertise in Rust and Solidity. As investment banks build out their own decentralized finance offerings, they too are in the market for expertise in the coding languages crypto firms love.

Goldman Sachs currently has six openings for digital assets developers, spread between London, New York, Singapore and Hong Kong. The bank is building out a dedicated global digital assets engineering team with a mandate to operate across business areas from Marquee (the UI for Goldman's institutional clients) to its consumer division. Candidates need to be proficient in coding smart contracts in Solidity, Rust, Java and Go.

JPMorgan is looking for people who can code on Blockchain platforms too. It's set up a new group within the bank called Blockchain Launch, which includes a dedicated technology team. Among other things, it's looking for programmers versed in C++, Rust and Go.

Some of the biggest hiring of digital asset developers in finance this year, though, is likely to come from Citi. The U.S. bank is expected to hire around 100 people for its digital assets division this year. It's currently advertising for a global head of digital assets engineering, who will presumably then build a team.

There was a shortage of digital assets development expertise even before banks entered the market. Rob Lycett, a London based recruiter in the space, told us last year that clients were frustrated at the lack of talent and "desperate" to hire. Talent shortages are only likely to get worse.

Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash