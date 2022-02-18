How to mitigate bias in your job interviews

As the post-bonus season for hiring heats up, recruiters, talent acquisition professionals and hiring managers are facing their busiest period of the year for interviews. But at the same time, they are trying to make interview processes more inclusive in order to make workforces more diverse.

A new webinar from eFinancialCareers provides practical advice on how to be aware of and mitigate bias during interviews – a key element of making your hiring more inclusive

The webinar, which is now available on demand, also explores other key elements that will shape your DEI strategy in 2022: inclusive language, alternative mentoring formats, and employee networks.