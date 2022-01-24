PJT Partners latest to pay $300k+ to 25 year-olds

It's not just Goldman Sachs that's paying its junior bankers a small fortune. Boutique firm PJT Partners has also announced its bonuses and both headhunters and insiders say they are "massive."

"It was a very good year," says one U.S. headhunter in reference to PJT's junior bonus pool. Insiders at the firm confirmed that it has paid, "very well indeed."

PJT raised salaries for its junior bankers in August last year. Following the raise, first year analysts in London went from £55k to £70k in salary alone, second years went from £60k to £80k and third years received £95k. First year London associates at PJT are now on salaries of £110k ($150k).

Sources say that even at the junior level, bonuses at PJT are more than 100% of salaries, with some newly promoted first year associates now on more than $300k in total compensation. This comes after Goldman Sachs hiked associate salaries to $150k in the summer and reportedly paid its newly-promoted associates $100k stub bonuses this month. Although some Goldman senior associates are now said to be on $500k, the implication is that PJT pays $50k more in total comp to first years.

PJT is due to report its fourth quarter results on February 1st. At the third quarter last year, it had cut compensation spending by 12% compared to 2021, but was still on track to pay its 836 people an average of $694k per head.

Download our full salary and bonus survey here.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)