“Tech is eating finance,” says former Citi managing director

When it comes to jobs in fintech, Huy Nguyen Trieu, a former Citi managing director, sums things up succinctly: “Tech is eating finance”.​ In other words, fintech companies share more qualities with technology firms than with large financial institutions, and this is reflected in the jobs they are hiring for, says Nguyen Trieu, co-founder of the Centre of Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE).

To find out more about the key jobs that fintech firms are focused on, sign up to the eFinancialCareers webinar on 30 November, which fintech-sector expert Nguyen Trieu is hosting.

The webinar will examine the differences between the hiring priorities of fintechs and traditional financial institutions. It will also reveal 14 core “job families” within fintech firms – based on extensive new research from CFTE – as well as the industry’s most sought-after skills sets.