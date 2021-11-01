Here's who could get promoted to MD at Goldman Sachs tomorrow

It's a big week at Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, the bank will announce its new list of managing directors, two years after it announced the last lot.

Goldman alternates between partner promotions and managing director promotions. Last year, it promoted just 60 people to partner - the smallest number ever. In 2019, it promoted 465 people to managing director, down from 509 in 2017, when it promoted the biggest MD class in its history.

Given that net revenues at Goldman were up 42% in the first nine months of this year compared to last and that M&A bankers in particular are having an exceptional year, it's conceivable that this year's Goldman MD class could be even bigger than 2017's. As ever, the number of female and minority candidates promoted will be subject to particular scrutiny.

While many of the MD promotions will undoubtedly be in the investment banking division, Goldman's equities traders will also be expecting to benefit after their revenues rose 30% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2021. Sources say the following equities names are likely to be on the list in New York:

Joe Anastasio (hedge fund sales trader, joined nearly 14 years ago).

Carlo Didonna (equity exotics trader, joined seven years ago).

Amal Moussa (head of US single stocks exotic derivatives trading, joined from Citi in 2020).

Claire Follezeau (equity derivatives sales, joined from Credit Suisse last year).

Erin Briggs (equity derivative sales, joined from Citi in 2018).

Brant Duber (equity sales, joined 14 years ago).

Doug Jaffa (equity derivatives engineering, joined 11 years ago).

Allan Amitay (head of equity derivative multi-asset platform sales, joined 11 years ago).

Cooper Rey (private investor group, joined nearly 14 years ago).

Pete Bartlett (TMT equity trading, joined 12 years ago).

Andrew Kalafarski (multi-asset sales, joined nearly 15 years ago).

Bob Puccio (prime services, joined six years ago from UBS).

It's less clear how many people will be promoted in fixed income sales and trading, where Goldman's revenues were 10% in the first nine months. Insiders in London say there are a lot of high expectations. The following European markets professionals are rumoured to be on the final list:

Andrea Basile (Head of GBP swaps, been at Goldman nearly nine years.)

Felicity Anderson (CVA trading head, been at Goldman nearly nine years.)

Lucile Medori (Eur swaps ED, joined from JPMorgan in 2019.)

Andrew Prentice (Core EGB trading, joined from Deutsche Bank in 2015.)

Aarti Kumar (Credit sales, been at GS since 2004.)

Nick Spillane (Head of hf commodities sales.)

Jacob Gordon (Head of Hedge Fund rates sales, been at GS for 11 years.)

Ben Mabley (Head UK rates insurance sales, joined from Citi in 2018.)

Yakov Sadovskii (Head of Flow Em Sales, joined GS nearly 14 years ago.)

Fanny Murciano (Co-Head French FX sales).

Praneet Shah (FX Options trading, joined from JPM in 2017).

Ishaan Sethi (Senior Rates/ Bond Sales, joined from JPM in 2018.)

David Hunt (Senior FX Sales.)

Goldman isn't commenting.

Photo by Rodion Kutsaev on Unsplash