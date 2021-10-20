SocGens' global head of prime broking is off to his chateau

Richard Déroulède had a succession of roles during his 16 years at SocGen in Paris and London. Having started out as an equity finance and delta one trader, he morphed into the head of equity finance trading for Europe, the global head of securities financing, and finally the global head of prime services and securities financing.

Having achieved this career pinnacle, however, we understand that Déroulède is leaving SocGen, and possibly not voluntarily. Sources say he's disappeared from the bank this week.

SocGen declined to comment on Déroulède's exit. Fortunately, though, after a long career in banking he has an alternative lined up: he's spent the past four years renovating an ancient château in French woodland with his wife and four children. You can see Déroulède's progress here.

SocGen has a tendency to cut jobs at this time of year. Last year, it announced 640 job cuts in November. However, the French bank also has a reputation for allowing its people to take voluntary redundancy and for paying them to leave on very generous terms.

Déroulède isn't the only banker with a French country pad. Eric Varvel, the former head of Credit Suisse Asset Management, has an 18th century farm house, 'Le Mas des Poiriers,' with 65 acres in the Provence region of France. Déroulède is a bit further north: his chateau is in the Dordogne.

