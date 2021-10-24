The most in-demand technology jobs in the finance sector

Of all the job functions within financial services, technology has the highest number of vacancies posted on eFinancialCareers: 35% of our positions are classified as tech. While recruitment is rising for many tech job functions, some roles have experienced a particularly strong surge in demand.

Which ones? To find out, watch our video from eFinancialCareers content manager Simon Mortlock, which pinpoints the largest year-on-year increases in tech vacancies posted globally on eFC.

Photo by Chris Ried on Unsplash