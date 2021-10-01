Hedge fund ExodusPoint's London layoffs laid bare

Most multistrategy hedge funds had a good 2020. ExodusPoint, the hedge fund founded by Michael Gelband in 2017 is no different, but not all of its London staff shared in the bounty.

Accounts just released by Companies House for ExodusPoint Services UK Ltd, the company behind ExodusPoint Capital Management LLP - the UK-based arm of hedge fund - reveal that profits increased dramatically last year.

In 2019, profits available for distribution between the partners at ExodusPoint in London were £48.5m, up from £22.4m the year before. The fund had nine members during the year, up from five in 2019, and one member (a corporate entity) received £25m, so the remaining eight human partners may not have been better off.

Worst off still, though, were ExodusPoint's non-partner employees who had their numbers cut by 25% last year. - In 2019, ExodusPoint Services UK had 80 staff. Last year, there were just 60 of them left.

This follows suggestions that ExodusPoint had been over-hiring and over-paying since its inception. 2020, therefore, appears to have been a time of reckoning in London.

This year, ExodusPoint is known to have lost Sonny Baillargeon and Anil Chandroth — its New York based gobal head of infrastructure and head of data science. However, it's also been hiring macro portfolio managers like Pablo Duran Steinman from Soros in New York and Mukesh Murarka from Eisler Capital in London.

