Goldman banker goes from Silicon Valley to Hong Kong

Demand has been hot all year in Hong Kong for investment bankers specialising in the technology, media and telecoms (TMT) sectors, and it’s been heavy-going trying to recruit talent.

Bankers in Hong Kong have been jumping ship to corporates, leaving gaps in their ranks that have proved difficult to fill.

Goldman Sachs has one of the best-staffed TMT teams in Hong Kong, and now it has bolstered it further by hiring two executive directors from Bank of America.

GS has just Chris Sun and Xuan Feng from Bank of America, and Feng's arrival in particular shows how wide banks rare casting the net for talent. While Sun was based in Hong Kong. Feng worked as a vice president at BofA covering TMT in Paolo Alto, California, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Feng has a strong track record working with ‘new’ economy companies helping to drive the energy transition plan. He has an interesting CV with the sort of skills that will be increasingly in demand as banks look to advise clients on their options as they adopt business models that fit environmental, social and governance criteria.

Prior to working a Bank of America, Feng spent four years as fuel economy simulation tools specialist at US firm Cummins and he’s also published articles on the development of low-carbon vehicles in China.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Photo by KEHN HERMANO from Pexels