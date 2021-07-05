"I will graduate in economics aged 30 and I want a banking job"

I have just begun a degree in economics at one of the top universities in London. When I graduate, I will be aged 30.

Is this too old to start a career in an investment bank?

I don't see why it should be. I'm only 27 at the moment and have spent the past few years working as an internal auditor in engineering companies. As time has gone on, however, I've realised that I want a career in investment banking and ultimately to move into private equity.

I'm passionate about this. I've been successfully investing my own money for a few years, and I want to work on large transactions and structure deals. I've gone to university to pursue this dream, as I previously only had a BTEC Level 2 diploma in business. The fact that I've been accepted by one of the UK's most prestigious universities as a mature student is testimony to my enthusiasm.

Will banks hire me, though? Is 30 too old for a job on an analyst program? I'm know all about the hours in banking and am absolutely prepared to work long hours: until recently I came home from work and regularly stayed up late studying, reading and looking at my trades. I'm more than happy to work with and be managed by people who are younger than me.

Josh Roberts is the pseudonym of a student in London

