As client dining and social events open up again, it might be a good moment for everyone who's spent the past 15 months hanging around at home to take some refreshers on restaurant etiquette. Or, at least, to remember not to wave a telephone about in a public location in a manner that might lead someone to think they're being filmed.

A senior banker in New York has been accused of just such inappropriate behavior in a restaurant by Corinna Sayn-Wittgenstein, a Danish-German entrepreneur who's possibly best known for her relationship with Juan Carlos, the ex-king of Spain.

Sayn-Wittgenstein has reportedly accused Marco Antonio Achón, the head of Santander corporate & investment banking U.S., and CEO of Santander Investment Securities Inc, of "harassment and stalking" after he allegedly filmed her having lunch with an Italian conductor at Greek restaurant Estiatorio Milo in Manhattan, and then leaked the footage to the Spanish press. The alleged incident took place one Sunday in late March, when Antonio Achón was reportedly dining with his wife and children.

Santander isn't commenting on the affair. However, sources familiar with the matter said the pictures concerned were not taken by a Santander employee.

The episode may blow over, although Sayn-Wittgenstein doesn't appear in any mood to be lenient. She has reportedly filed a complaint with the NYPD and is reserving the right to take the issue further, saying that Antonio Achón is guilty of harassment and of intrusive and disrespectful behavior. Sayn-Wittgenstein is also arguing that Antonio Achón - who has held his mostly recent role in America for three years according to his FINRA registration - should be castigated or demoted by Santander on the grounds that he's breached the bank's code of conduct, which includes restrictions on disseminating material to the media. Such behavior is inappropriate for someone of Achon's seniority, Sayn-Wittgenstein reportedly argues in a letter from her lawyers.

While Antonio Achón's culpability appears to be disputed, the furore is a warning to socializing bankers as restaurants and nightlife open up again. - Keep your phone in your pocket, and no account use it to photograph someone you do not know, especially if they're a European celebrity.

