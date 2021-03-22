Goldman Sachs technology MDs left for Google and crypto investing

It's not just Goldman Sachs' juniors who appear prone to leaving for jobs elsewhere: two of the firm's most senior technologists have also escaped.

Gleb Naumovich, a Goldman technology MD who spent nearly 16 years with the firm in New York and who appears to have specialized in Java, information security and data analysis, has left for Google. Naumovich's LinkedIn profile says he joined the software giant as an engineering manager in New York this March.

Alexander Field, another Goldman MD who spent nearly 14 years in New York and who describes himself as having, "20+ years' experience developing financial markets software," has also quit. Field's LinkedIn profile says he will now be busy as a private investor across fintech, climate, cyber and crypto.

It's not unusual for senior staff to leave at this time of the year after bonuses are paid. Goldman has already had several notable exits this month, including from its equities business.

Technology remains an important area of investment for Goldman, especially the technology underpinning systematic trading systems. The firm currently has nearly 100 engineering opportunities open globally, including new roles in Goldman Sachs Electronic Trading (GSET) as part of a multi-year initiative to, "become the top provider in electronic trading by building superior technology and delivering high quality products." It would probably prefer that its top technologists stayed put.

