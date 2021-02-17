It’s common to find yourself looking at the results of an insider dealing prosecution and thinking “what were they playing at”? But some cases are absolutely extreme. An analyst at Goldman Sachs in London earns somewhere around £50k ($70k) in basic salary; at a Magic Circle law firm like Clifford Chance, trainee salaries are only a bit less. And in both careers you can quickly move on to earning many multiples of that. But between them, Mohammed and Suhail Zina seem to have decided that it would be a good idea to throw these careers away, and risk prison sentences, for a series of share deals which made total profits of just less than $200k. The deals also required them to take out “home improvement” loans of $132k, which are also the subject of fraud charges.

The case has only just opened. In fairness to the brothers, Mohammed Zina has pleaded not guilty and Suhail hasn’t entered a plea. FCA insider dealing prosecutions by no means always end up in a conviction. But the news reports are detailed and in financial services careers mud has a tendency to stick.

Paradoxically, it’s the brothers' youth and junior positions that are likely to make people suspicious. A senior trader or fund manager can be genuinely unlucky to get caught up in an investigation simply by having the wrong friends and business associates. But when two brothers, who were 27 and 28 in 2016 when the alleged trades took place, get collared with no associates and nobody else implicated, it looks much more like they have, at the very least, been unwise not to arrange their investments so as not to give any hint of impropriety.

Why would young people risk their careers like this? Presuming that insider trading did indeed take place, it might be because the brother who was an analyst at Goldman Sachs wasn't in a fancy front office position, but was in the 'conflicts resolution unit,' a quasi-compliance role where the employees check up on conflicts of interest that might stop Goldman taking on a deal. By the nature of the role, it’s a place where a relatively junior analyst would get access to a lot of privileged information. However, also by the nature of the role, it’s quite tightly monitored, as are the communications and share dealings of even junior corporate lawyers. Barring anything surprising coming out at the trial, which begins on 16 March, it feels like the next series of “Industry” may just have got another plot point on the follies of junior bankers.

Elsewhere, and to the surprise of most, the judge in the Citigroup / Revlon lawsuit has ruled in favour of the hedge funds who benefited from the “fat finger of the decade” when Citi mistakenly paid off an entire disputed $900m loan, $500m of which it still hasn't retrieved. And the case seems to have turned on the question of how big an idiot are you required to believe that your counterparty might be?

The relevant law in New York State (which some people think outdated) holds that you can keep money sent to you in payment of the debt as long as you yourself didn’t believe that it had been sent by mistake. The hedge funds, apparently sincerely, claimed that they presumed Citi was just paying them off to avoid a lawsuit, and according to the judge “To believe that Citibank, one of the most sophisticated financial institutions in the world, had made a mistake that had never happened before, to the tune of nearly $1bn — would have been borderline irrational”. As well as a heartfelt “Oh my”, that judgement must have caused many people across the Street to ask if the judge had met any bankers.

Meanwhile …

If you’re looking for hot areas to work in, “follow the people” and you’ll find you’re following the money. JP Morgan has moved Guillermo Baygual and Lukasz Dziarnowski, two very senior advisory rainmakers, to head up a SPAC specialist team in the EMEA region (Reuters)

Ken Moelis, on the other hand, is warning about leverage. He notes that “Our big competitors, even the most solid ones, are levered 10 or 12 to 1 -- that’s just the way a big bank works. When things get in trouble, they have to pull back. We do the opposite.”. (Bloomberg)

No need to speculate on Piero Novelli’s next role after stepping down as co-head of UBS Investment Bank – he’s already been announced as the chairman of Euronext. (TheTrade)

There’s definitely a joke here about differences between the buy side and the sell side; a former employee of Schroders has been caught with 41 kilograms of cocaine in his van. You could supply most of the third floor at some banks with that. (Financial News)

While you’re waiting for the next realistic portrayal of investment banking in a movie to come along, why not have some fun, and watch Steve Mnuchin’s wife play a murdering psychopathic hedge fund manager seemingly partly based on herself? Apparently someone gets fed sauteed testicles but it’s a comedy and there are dance numbers. (Bloomberg)

What might persuade you to go back to the downtown shopping district after the pandemic? Oxford Street in London is planning a 25 metre “climbable hill” made out of scaffolding an earth, with views over Hyde Park. (Bloomberg)

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Luke Jernejcic on Unsplash