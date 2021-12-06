Every word you need for your banking resume

Ever felt like you need a thesaurus to update your resume? After all, how many times can you really use the word 'analyze' under one job? Below is a list of nearly every office-related action word available, separated into sub-sections by meaning and industry. As you'll notice, there is a bit of crossover between the two, but it may make it a bit easier to digest.

Investment banking action words: Analyze, Sell, Write, Buy, Create, Develop, Execute, Research, Value, Acquire, Allocate, Assist, Build Model, Compete, Enhance, Explain, Forecast, Function, Hedging, Introduce, Launch, Leverage, Mandate, Market, Maximize, Merge, Minimize, Mitigate, Model, Negotiate, Optimize, Pitch, Pool, Position, Prepare, Project, Purchase, Quote, Recommend, Refinance, Review, Serve, Spearhead, Summarize, Support, Transact

Consulting action words: Analyze, Develop, Manage, Prioritize, Evaluate, Facilitate, Assess, Communicate, Deliver, Document, Enable, Value, Align, Assist, Bring Up To Speed, Confirm, Contact, Create, Define, Define Action Plans, Define Growth Plans, Design, Directed, Drive, Engage, Execute, Finalize, Hypothesize, Identified, Implement, Improve, Initiate, Innovate, Interview, Lead, Organize, Perform, Present, Provide, Refine, Review, Sell, Support, Validate

Managerial action words: Budgeted, Chaired, Coached, Controlled, Coordinated, Decentralized, Defined, Directed, Energized, Evaluated, Founded, Guided, Hired, Influenced, Instituted, Led, Monitored, Motivated, Organized, Overhauled, Oversaw, Purchased, Renegotiated, Reviewed, Saved, Supervised, Trained

Communication action words: Addressed, Administered, Authored, Articulated, Clarified, Coached, Coordinated, Corresponded, Directed, Discussed, Enforced, Influenced, Informed, Interpreted, Introduced, Persuaded, Persisted, Presented, Proposed, Promoted, Publicized, Related, Reported, Responded, Specified, Translated

Developed/created action words: Built, Designed, Conceived, Cultivated, Devised, Engineered, Enlarged, Established, Generated, Enabled, Executed, Established, Expanded, Expedited, Facilitated, Formed, Fashioned, Implemented, Instituted, Launched, Instituted, Produced

Fixed/amended action words: Adapted, Amended, Averted, Centralized, Condensed, Fixed, Eliminated, Energized, Evaluated, Extracted, Identified, Improved, Liquidated, Modernized, Modified, Overhauled, Redesigned, Reduced, Reorganized, Resolved, Restored, Revised, Revitalized, Solved, Streamlined, Transformed, Upgraded

Succeeding action words: Accomplished, Achieved, Pioneered, Sold, Won

