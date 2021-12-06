Every word you need for your banking resume

Ever felt like you need a thesaurus to update your resume? After all, how many times can you really use the word 'analyze' under one job? Below is a list of nearly every office-related action word available, separated into sub-sections by meaning and industry. As you'll notice, there is a bit of crossover between the two, but it may make it a bit easier to digest.
Investment banking action words: Analyze, Sell, Write, Buy, Create, Develop, Execute, Research, Value, Acquire, Allocate, Assist, Build Model, Compete, Enhance, Explain, Forecast, Function, Hedging, Introduce, Launch, Leverage, Mandate, Market, Maximize, Merge, Minimize, Mitigate, Model, Negotiate, Optimize, Pitch, Pool, Position, Prepare, Project, Purchase, Quote, Recommend, Refinance, Review, Serve, Spearhead, Summarize, Support, Transact
Consulting action words: Analyze, Develop, Manage, Prioritize, Evaluate, Facilitate, Assess, Communicate, Deliver, Document, Enable, Value, Align, Assist, Bring Up To Speed, Confirm, Contact, Create, Define, Define Action Plans, Define Growth Plans, Design, Directed, Drive, Engage, Execute, Finalize, Hypothesize, Identified, Implement, Improve, Initiate, Innovate, Interview, Lead, Organize, Perform, Present, Provide, Refine, Review, Sell, Support, Validate
Managerial action words: Budgeted, Chaired, Coached, Controlled, Coordinated, Decentralized, Defined, Directed, Energized, Evaluated, Founded, Guided, Hired, Influenced, Instituted, Led, Monitored, Motivated, Organized, Overhauled, Oversaw, Purchased, Renegotiated, Reviewed, Saved, Supervised, Trained
Communication action words: Addressed, Administered, Authored, Articulated, Clarified, Coached, Coordinated, Corresponded, Directed, Discussed, Enforced, Influenced, Informed, Interpreted, Introduced, Persuaded, Persisted, Presented, Proposed, Promoted, Publicized, Related, Reported, Responded, Specified, Translated
Developed/created action words: Built, Designed, Conceived, Cultivated, Devised, Engineered, Enlarged, Established, Generated, Enabled, Executed, Established, Expanded, Expedited, Facilitated, Formed, Fashioned, Implemented, Instituted, Launched, Instituted, Produced
Fixed/amended action words: Adapted, Amended, Averted, Centralized, Condensed, Fixed, Eliminated, Energized, Evaluated, Extracted, Identified, Improved, Liquidated, Modernized, Modified, Overhauled, Redesigned, Reduced, Reorganized, Resolved, Restored, Revised, Revitalized, Solved, Streamlined, Transformed, Upgraded
Succeeding action words: Accomplished, Achieved, Pioneered, Sold, Won
